EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and with that comes the return of the 46th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

The event is on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning. Participants can join the 5K Run Turkey Trot or the 1 Mile Fun Walk event. Both races start at 7:15 a.m.

The price to register for the 5K run is $25 plus a $2.50 sign-up fee but the price increases to $30 after Nov. 18 at 11 p.m. and the price for the 1-mile fun walk is also 25 plus a $2.50 sign-up fee, with the price increasing by $5 after Nov. 19 at midnight.

The race will take place at the corner of St. Vrain and Montana, located at 801 Montana.

Race Packet Pick Up: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Westside Family YMCA 7145 N. Mesa. Nov. 21 – 23 you can pick up your packet at 810 Wyoming from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Race morning at First Baptist Church from 6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Those signing up on the day of the race, the cost will be $35.

To register, visit any of the local YMCA facilities or online here.

You can only register, race week, Monday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 810 Wyoming or Race morning from 6 – 7 a.m. at First Baptist Church.