EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – World War II Veteran and retired professor from the University of Texas at El Paso, Z. Anthony Kruszewski, tells KTSM he never expected to see another war in Europe in his lifetime.

“It’s a real tragedy developing. I never expected in my long life, I am 94 years old, 77 years after completion of World War II, which I am veteran, to see another war because small wars can lead to big wars, world war three,” said Kruszewski.

Russian attacks began on Ukraine moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech on Tuesday, declaring a military operation in Ukraine.

Kruszewski is originally from Poland and says he joined the military as a teenager and fought in World War ll against the Nazi regime.

He says the actions of Putin attacking Ukraine is taking the world back to the past.

“He is on the way to recreate the past, by force, no one expected,” said Kruszewski.

Kruszewski sending a message to the younger generation.

“Only people who are brave who stand by their values and who are convinced that they want to protect democracy, freedom and tolerance that in such situations those who want to destroy democracy will be scared,” said Kruszewski.

Kruszewski taught Political Science at UTEP for close to 50 years and retired a few years ago. He said that he taught his students about NATO and Ukraine.

He says he still has family in Poland but says if Poland is impacted, NATO will respond.

“If they would attack those countries, unfortunately, that war of Russia with Ukraine would become a major war,” he explained.

Kruszewski spoke about fighting in World War II.

“We have to remember that in history you always have to stand by and be ready to defend the values you strongly believe, otherwise you won’t be able to protect yourself and your allies,” said Kruszewski.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.