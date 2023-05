EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year-old woman was taken into custody on Friday, April 28 after being wanted for an outstanding criminal warrant for alleged aggravated robbery.

The El Paso County Sherrif’s Office says they received the arrest warrant on Friday, and were able to locate Cecilia Valenzuela, 23, on the 7700 block of North Loop Dr. Valenzuela was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $100,000.