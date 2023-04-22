El Pasoan Davina Licon suffered severe burns when an acid-like substance was thrown on her in Hawaii on April 7.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old El Paso woman is hospitalized in Hawaii after suffering severe burns after an acid-like substance was thrown on her two weeks ago.

The incident happened April 7 in a parking lot of a 24-hour gym in Mililani, which is about 30 miles northwest of Honolulu.

According to media reports from Hawaii, a woman, since identified as Davina Licon, had a gun pointed at her before a liquid was thrown at her, burning her skin and clothes.

Her friends have organized a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, Licon suffered “severe chemical burns on over 30 percent of her body” and she is in critical condition in intensive care.

Our sister station in Hawaii, KHON2, reported that Paul Cameron, identified as Licon’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested Friday, April 21. Cameron’s bail was set at $2 million, according to KHON2.

According to media reports, multiple agencies, including the FBI, were involved in the search and arrest.

The incident remains under investigation in Hawaii, according to media reports.

“Davina is a strong, disciplined, hardworking individual who was two weeks away from competing in her first fitness competition,” the GoFundMe post read.

“Unfortunately, her dreams are on hold due to this brutal attack. She will have a long and difficult road to recovery, requiring multiple surgeries. Funds from this account will go toward her ongoing medical expenses and therapy,” the post continued.

According to media reports, Licon had been working out and planned to compete in a fitness contest this weekend when the attack happened.

To find out more about the GoFundMe campaign, click here.