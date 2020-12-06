El Paso woman shares road to healing after losing baby daughter, mother, and brother in car wreck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One El Paso woman is seeing success in a new small business she recently launched after going through dark times when she lost her baby daughter, mother, and brother in a car accident last year.



She shared with KTSM her story of growth and healing.

“At the beginning of last year, I was a stay at home mom to my daughter. After the accident happened I was feeling lost and without a purpose basically because she was my whole life,” April Juarez shared.

On April 13, 2019, El Pasoan April Juarez lost her baby girl, mother, and brother in a car wreck that happened while on the way to Carlsbad. Juarez and her brother’s girlfriend were survivors in the crash.

“Losing one loved one, especially a child is hard enough. But when it was three at the same time, I was just in complete shock,” Juarez said, “I did take me a while to not completely get back to myself because I’m still working on that. My mom was my biggest supporter, my role model. She was an El Paso Police dispatcher for 22 years.”

On the road to healing, Juarez launched her business “Bellissima” which is a line of homemade, all natural, soy wax candles, “My business actually got started in July because her birthday is July 27. I wanted to do something special for her and so I just thought of coming up with a little birthday candle for her so I can light that every year. It literally just took off from there.”

Juarez said she sold out on the first day.

“That to me just meant a lot because of course I started this for her, my brother and my mom. I just wanted to live out their legacy and all the support really did help me. It keeps me busy, it keeps me not entertained, but distracted.”



Making the candles was a new discovery for Juarez, but she said she fell in love with creating them and making them stand out from the rest.

“The toppings on the candle. They’re not just plain, they’re actually real botanical ingredients,” Juarez said.



The new business is all to continue the legacy of her lost loved ones.

“I know it may seem that there’s no hope but there is hope after a tragedy and you can move forward. I just want to make my angels proud,” Juarez shared.



If you’re interested in supporting Bellissima, click here or check out the business Facebook page. You can also check out the Instagram page @bellissimabyapril.