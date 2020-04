EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4600 block of Turf Rd., in reference to an Aggravated Assault on April 16.

According to a release, deputies learned Mayra Garcia 37, had threatened the victim with a knife before fleeing from the home.

A subsequent traffic stop was made and Garcia was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Garcia was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond.