EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old El Paso woman was recently arrested and charged with her third DWI after crashing in a roundabout in far East El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Police say on Thursday night, Sept. 7, Elisa Adriana De La Gala, 26, was traveling in a Silver 1999 Mercedes-Benz on the 12300 block of Pebble Hills Road when she collided with a rock in the roundabout.

Police say De La Gala was reportedly going to a nearby hospital and the vehicle sustained major damage.

Police spoke to a witness who reported hearing the crash and went to assist De La Gala from the vehicle. The witness remained with Gala until the Fire Department arrived, according to police.

Police say during the investigation, they determined De La Gala showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $50,000 bond.