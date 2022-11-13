EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say.

El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Investigators learned that a 29-year-old man, from Socorro, Texas, had been admitted to the hospital after he had been stabbed and suffered a cut to his torso.

Police say Christina Sanez and the man had an argument while out at a bar. While driving home, the argument escalated, police say. Saenz later stabbed the victim at a home along the 2100 block of Tim Foster Street in East El Paso.

The victim suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening injury and underwent surgery. He is expected to recover fully. The man has not been identified by police.

Saenz was booked into the county jail under a $50,000. A mug shot has not been released.