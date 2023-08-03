EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old woman from El Paso was arrested for driving while intoxicated after police conducted a traffic stop in East El Paso.

Police conducted a traffic stop at 2:15 a.m. at the 1300 block of Zaragoza where they met with Annika Lexus Fasolino, 21, who told officers she was leaving from the bar, according to El Paso Police.

Further investigation revealed Fasolino was allegedly impaired and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Fasolino was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and was charged with driving while intoxicated on a $4,000 bond.