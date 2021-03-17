El Paso Water urging community members to continue water conservation efforts

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM) — The month of March marks the launch of El Paso Water’s ‘WaterSmarter’ campaign, urging the community to continue water conservation efforts.

As temperatures begin to rise during the spring and summer months, these efforts become crucial as more people are outdoors and the lawns and gardens are getting more water.

The ‘WaterSmarter’ campaign provides simple yet effective tips for better water conservation efforts.

The time of day watering schedule begins on April 1st and runs through September 30th.

According to Denise Parra with El Paso Water, homes with even-numbered addresses should limit watering to Tuesday’s, Thursday’s, or Saturday’s.

Those with odd-numbered addresses, should be watering Wednesday’s, Friday’s, and Sunday’s.

Parra says it is important to note that no residential watering is allowed on Monday’s.

Watering should take place before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Parra says it is important for El Pasoans to continue their water conservation efforts.

“We live in the desert and we have to secure our water sustainability. this year, we will be seeing a much shorter river water season so that’s why we all have to do our part,” said Parra.

For more tips, visit epwater.org.