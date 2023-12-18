EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is looking for residents who would like to learn more about the utility and the services it provides.

The second annual EPWater Citizens Academy is accepting applications for the 2024 class. The Citizens Academy will provide access to behind-the-scenes tours of EPWater facilities, interactions with EPWater executives and presentations from EPWater subject-matter experts.

“Citizens Academy allows EPWater to strengthen our connection to the community,” said Christina Montoya, marketing and communications manager. “We hope to build on the success of last year’s inaugural class with more participants in 2024.”

Notification of the selected participants will take place in January, and the program is scheduled to run from February to June. A time commitment of three hours on the first Friday of every month will be required of participants.

Applicants should email a cover letter stating their interest and resume to publicaffairs@epwater.org by Dec. 29. To learn more about the 2024 Citizens Academy, click here.