EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water will soon break ground on its new $47 million headquarters in East El Paso. The groundbreaking comes as El Paso Water customers will see a $9 increase in their water bills come March.

“I know the water bill isn’t the only thing going up, El Paso water is not immune to inflation and to rising costs,” said Denise Parra a Spokesperson for El Paso Water.

El Paso Water rates have gone up over the past few years. However, the most recent increase is higher than in past years. Here’s a list on El Paso Water rates that have gone up in the past five years:

2023 – $9.03

2022 – $6.37

2021 – $1.37

2020 -$2.81

2019 -$3.00

The funding for the new facility is part of the $900 million budget that was approved by the Public Service Board last week. El Paso Water says the new headquarters cost is about five percent of the most recently approved budget.

“The funding for this building is ratepayer revenue. That is how El Paso Water operates. Any new construction, new building that does come from the revenue that is our ratepayers,” said Parra.

El Pasoans have mixed feelings about the rate increase and new headquarters.

“They wanna upgrade their processes I get that you need to stay current with the demands of the city and also our city grows every day,” said El Pasoan Karen Berry.

“I think there’s more important things that that money could go to other than a bigger office,” said El Pasoan Marbeloa Lopez.

The new headquarters will be built on the same property as the current El Paso Water headquarters located at 1154 Hawkins Blvd.

The current building was built in the 1970s and once the new building is completed, the older one will be demolished. The new headquarters is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

However, El Paso Water says the price tag for the new headquarters is only five percent of the budget.

“There are also projects that are going to improve our water system our service reliability our flood control project, so the $47 million price tag of this building is about 5% of the entire budget itself.” said Parra.

