EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The office of Public Affairs to El Paso Water says it is correcting the statements made by New Mexico Environment Department, after it was announced a fine to EP Water over raw sewage discharge into the Rio Grande for over a year.

On June 9th, NMED issued a statement where it announced a $1.2M fine for such activity adding that EP Water didn’t report the unauthorized discharge an cited violations of the Water Quality Act among others.

“Given the serious nature of the emergency, we informed City Council last year that violations and enforcement actions are to be expected from regulators. What we didn’t expect was false and misleading claims from an organization with a public service mission.” EPWater President and CEO John Balliew

A document released by EP Water appeals to their transparency and add they have documentation where NMED received a notification about the discharge 24 hrs. prior.



