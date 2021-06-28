EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re concerned with flooding, El Paso Water is providing residents with sand bags.
They will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. to all EP Water customers.
The limit is 10 bags per visit and residential customers will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sand bags.
The sand bags can be picked up at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave.
El Paso Water providing sand bags during heavy rain, flooding
