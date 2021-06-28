El Paso Water providing sand bags during heavy rain, flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re concerned with flooding, El Paso Water is providing residents with sand bags.

They will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. to all EP Water customers.

The limit is 10 bags per visit and residential customers will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sand bags.

The sand bags can be picked up at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave.

