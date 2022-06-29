EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After enduring heavy damages from record rainfall events in 2021, El Paso Water is preparing for this year’s monsoon season.

The Public Service Board approved an emergency resolution June 8, allowing the utility to expedite resulting storm repairs immediately following damages to storm water structures.

To date, 43 projects totaling more than $4 million have been completed, with several more in progress. Some of the biggest projects include the Mesa Park Arroyo, and the Ojo de Agua and High Ridge channels. EPWater is also in the process of correcting erosion issues, replacing inlets, removing sediment and rebuilding channels.

Four storm water projects remain under construction, including two heavily damaged structures in Central El Paso – the Morehead and Memphis dams. Capacity has been expanded on both, and slopes were strengthened to contain rushing water that will also reduce debris and damage.

EPWater officials share that since took over the storm water utility in 2008, they’ve invested about $225 million building ponds, channels and pump stations.

Officials with EPWater highly encourage residents to be the eyes in the community and report any damages or concerns about the storm water system to stormwateroperations@epwater.org.

In the case of illegal dumping, residents may call 311 to report activity. Also, please heed storm warnings and avoid driving in floodwaters.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.