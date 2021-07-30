El Paso Water Parks adjust schedules for “Back to School”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso Water Parks will adjust opening schedules for the Fall as families begin to transition back into an earlier academic year.



Starting August 2, El Paso Water Parks will cut down on weekly hours of each park and all 4 parks will still operate on the weekends.

Below is the new schedule with all updated park hours and closures, adjusted for “Back to School”:

BACK TO SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Camp Cohen now open Mondays 1PM-6PM

now open Mondays Oasis now open Tuesdays 1PM-6PM

now open Tuesdays Chapoteo now open Wednesdays 1PM-6PM

now open Wednesdays Lost Kingdom now open Thursdays 1PM-6PM

now open Thursdays All 4 Parks Open Fridays, 4PM-8PM Saturdays & Sundays, 11AM-6PM

Closures August 23-26, 2021 August 30 – September 2, 2021



As the park moves further into the Fall season, hours may be adjusted. You can follow on social media & visit elpasowaterparks.com for more information and announcements.



