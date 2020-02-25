El Paso Water issues grant multi-thousand grant to City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water will be helping the City of El Paso save taxpayer money by conserving water at city facilities.



“Our residents really embrace conservation. They really look at it as a way of life and so now that the city is jumping on board and wanting to do the same really means a lot,” Communications and Marketing Manager Christina Montoya with El Paso Water said.



El Paso Water recently awarded the City of El Paso a $25,000 grant to help assist facilities in the public sector become water efficient.



The money will be used to replace older water fixtures like sinks and toilets, which officials said will help reduce the gallons of water used per minute.



The first phase of this initiative will focus on police and fire stations, as well as libraries.



So far 65 of those facilities have been audited by El Paso Water, half of them met the standards and earned the “Certified Water Partner” status.



“The other half have some things they can improve on and that’s what this grant is for. We’re wanting to help them rather than saying ‘Oh you’re not going a good job, too bad.’ We want to help them get to where they can be at the status where they’re actually using water efficiently,” Montoya said.



While some facilities are already certified water partners, El Paso Water said the more the City saves on its water bill – the more water and dollars will be saved for taxpayers.



“We’re estimating that as part of this first phase of this grant, 1 to 3 million gallons a year can be saved on water and that can in turn result in up to $10,000 in taxpayer money that can be saved because of the water conservation effort so I think that’s something that benefits everybody in the community that does pay taxes,” Montoya shared.



El Paso Water’s next phase plans to focus on recreation centers and museums.

