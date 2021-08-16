El Paso Water extends sandbag distribution hours

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to continued rain events in the borderland, El Paso Water is extending its hours of operation at all three sandbag distribution sites until further notice.

As we reported, residential customers can pick up sandbags for flood control any day of the week.

The summer distribution sites are open at three locations in El Paso, including the Stormwater Operations Center in Central/Northeast, which is also open throughout the year.

Sandbags are provided on a first come, first serve basis. If supplies run out at the West or East/Lower Valley sties, customers will be directed to the Central/Northeast location at 4801 Fred Wilson.

El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rains begin. The limit is 10 bags per visit. Residentialcustomers will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags.Sandbags are free of charge.

Summer Distribution Locations & Schedule June 28 – Beginning of October
Central/Northeast
Stormwater Operations Center
4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)
Mon – Sun: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 

East/Mission Valley
Blackie Chesher Park
9292 Escobar Dr. (map)
Mon – Sun: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

West/Artcraft Booster Station
7830 Paseo Del Norte Blvd. (map)
Mon – Sun: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DoD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss

Residents resume indoor water use in West El Paso

Children's Hospital on COVID-19 patients

El Paso hospitals near capacity

Immunize El Paso taking COVID-19 booster shot appointments

UTEP student-athlete vaccination rates at 68 percent

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link