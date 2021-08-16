El Paso Water extends sandbag distribution hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to continued rain events in the borderland, El Paso Water is extending its hours of operation at all three sandbag distribution sites until further notice.

As we reported, residential customers can pick up sandbags for flood control any day of the week.

The summer distribution sites are open at three locations in El Paso, including the Stormwater Operations Center in Central/Northeast, which is also open throughout the year.

Sandbags are provided on a first come, first serve basis. If supplies run out at the West or East/Lower Valley sties, customers will be directed to the Central/Northeast location at 4801 Fred Wilson.

El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rains begin. The limit is 10 bags per visit. Residentialcustomers will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags.Sandbags are free of charge.

Summer Distribution Locations & Schedule June 28 – Beginning of October

Central/Northeast

Stormwater Operations Center

4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)

Mon – Sun: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

East/Mission Valley

Blackie Chesher Park

9292 Escobar Dr. (map)

Mon – Sun: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.



West/Artcraft Booster Station

7830 Paseo Del Norte Blvd. (map)

Mon – Sun: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.



