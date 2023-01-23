An El Paso Water employee had to be rescued after falling into an empty water tank at the utility’s Delta Drive facility on Monday, Jan. 23.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Water employee fell into an empty water tank at the utility’s Delta Drive facility in South-Central El Paso and had to be rescued by the El Paso Fire Department.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The man, described as being in his 50s, fell into an empty water tank at about 10 a.m. Monday morning, El Paso fire spokesman Enrique Duenas-Aguilar. It was about a 15-foot fall, he said.

Specially trained firefighers with the Special Rescue Team were able to get the man out of the tank using pulleys and ropes.

El Paso Water is conducting an investigation into what happened, Duenas-Aguilar said.