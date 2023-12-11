EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is replacing metal water mains that cross major gas pipelines in East El Paso as part of an effort to minimize water main breaks, the utility said in a news release.

The water utility has already hosted one community meeting and will have another Monday, Dec. 11 to discuss the project.

Photos from El Paso Water. Here, crews work on the first milestone of the project at Lee Trevino and Vista Del Sol which was completed in October.

The “fourth milestone” of the project will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at the Burges High School Library, 7800 Edgemere Blvd. This project will take place at Viscount and Airway Boulevard.

Last week, a similar meeting was held to discuss the “third milestone” of the project, which will involve work near the intersection of Lee Trevino and Pebble Hills Boulevard.

Both projects will begin in January and are expected to be complete in spring 2024.

“The replacement is necessary because gas pipelines use corrosion protection systems which run an electrical current through the gas pipeline. Over time, exposure to that electrical charge can increase the chance of corrosion in the metal water mains, increasing the chance of a break,” according to the news release.

Drivers should be prepared for lane closures and temporary detours for a few months at each intersection during construction.

The first milestone at Lee Trevino and Vista del Sol was completed in October. The second milestone at Yarbrough Drive and Kinross is near completion.

For more information on the Pipeline Protection Project, visit epwater.org