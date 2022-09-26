EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albuquerque District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address flooding and debris flow problems in Central El Paso.

The community meeting, in partnership with City Rep. Alexsandra Annello’s office, will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Memorial Park Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

The meeting will be an “open house”-style with short presentations.

The public can attend during any portion of the meeting.

The meeting will provide information on the study process and the alternatives being considered to reduce flood risk.

Attendees will be able to view maps of the study area, ask questions and suggest locations for where flood-control measures should be placed.

Comments can be submitted in writing at the scheduled open house or sent via email to

ElPaso-Central-Flood-Study@usace.army.mil.