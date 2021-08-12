El Paso wanted sex offender taken into custody after almost a year

Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wanted sex offender located and taken into custody according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriffs Office asked for the community help locating Kenneth Ray Mitchell back in October of 2020. According to EPCSO, he was taken into custody on July 31 by the Ingleside Police Department.

As we reported Mitchell had fled from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility in Horizon and is a registered sex offender for a conviction of Sexual Assault of a Child out of Texas. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

He was wanted on a Parole Violation and for Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

According to EPCSO Mitchell has been booked at the San Patricio CO Jail.

