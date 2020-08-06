El Paso volunteers, community members donate school supplies for local children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso volunteers and community members have joined forces to provide school supplies for local children returning to school amid the pandemic.

Whether online or in the classroom, Walmart and The Salvation Army is committed to providing school supplies to children in the borderland during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at four local Walmart’s.

  • 10727 Gateway Blvd. West El Paso, TX 79935
  • 1850 N Zaragoza Rd. El Paso, TX 79936
  • 7555 N Meza El Paso, TX 79915
  • 7813 Paseo Del Norte El Paso, TX 79912

According to a release, in light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has made it their mission to ensure children in the community continue to receive the educational support they deserve.

“There are hundreds of children in El Paso whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Major Estrada from The Salvation Army. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”

For those unable to make it to Walmart, there is an online registry listing all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase, said a release.

