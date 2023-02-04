View over El Paso, TX in the United States and its sister city Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department and student volunteers from local school districts will be partnering to work on Love Your Block (LYB) projects targeting El Paso neighborhoods.

The LYB Projects include:

10 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 2000 E. Paisano, Repainting the Bowie Pride Mural and areawide weed cleanup

2 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 3200 E. San Antonio, Finalizing the transformation of a home into a “Floreciendo” mural in the Chamizal area



For more information, you can call the City of El Paso Neighborhood Services at (915) 212-1680, or email neighborhoodservices@elpasotexas.gov or visit elpasotexas.gov under the Community and Human Development section.