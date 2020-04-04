El Paso Veteran’s funeral canceled due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After Ricardo Arce’s funeral was canceled, the Arce family had to find a way to honor the Airforce Veteran.

Courtesy of Linda Arce

The family originally planned to have a 10 person funeral at Martin Funeral home. However, the funeral home canceled the morning of, after the stricter stay at home order from the City of El Paso went into effect.

“I got a call that the services had been canceled due to the COVID-19 crises,” said Linda Arce the daughter of ​​Ricardo Arce.

Linda Arce lives in Phoenix and had planned to watch her father’s funeral from the funeral homes live stream.

“The live stream was very important for me because I have a son with a disability and my flights had been scheduled ahead of time but they got canceled,” said Linda Arce.

The same as many other Arce family members hoping to view the stream of the service. However, that too was canceled but Linda’s sister did her own service on Facebook Live.

“They basically said you’re on your own because of the restrictions that came across at midnight. They were not able to help her out. She set up her computer and then decided to stream it on her Facebook page,” said Linda Arce.

The 87-year-old veteran who served for eight years and was part of the 341st Bomb Squadron at Biggs Air Force Base had to be buried with no military honors.

Courtesy of Linda Arce

“It should not fall on a family it’s a time period that you’re trying to grieve your father, your mother a loved one it just makes it so overwhelming and hard,” said Linda Arce.

Linda Arce said her father will be commemorated at a later date. However, she hopes her family can get refunded some of the money from the funeral home.