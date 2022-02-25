"I would gladly put on my uniform again if they asked me to..."

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso veteran Raul Martinez, who served in the military for 23 years and was stationed in Europe in the 70’s, says it’s hard to watch what’s happening in Ukraine.

It’s hitting close to home as his son is currently stationed in Europe.

“It is upsetting my son is currently stationed in Italy he’s in the Air Force so I am concerned now about what’s taking place out there,” said Martinez.

Martinez says he retired in 2002, but tried to go back and volunteer in 2003 during the Iraq war but was unable.

He adds that if he was needed now, he would put back on the uniform.

“I talked to a couple of my fellow veterans and of course we say we’re ready to go if we need to. I’d gladly do it to protect the interest of the U.S. and our people. Especially because my son, and I have a lot of nephews and nieces who are currently serving so I would gladly put on my uniform again if they asked me to,” said Martinez.

Martinez says it’s hard to watch everything that’s happening as Russia invades Ukraine and not be able to be in uniform.

Raul’s son Cristian R. Martinez who is stationed in Italy

Raul Martinez

“It’s inside me I feel that obligation, I feel that I have to do or get involved somehow because I was trained to do so. To be able to assist and help others. And as a retire you can’t do that no more unless they call you…” Raul Martinez

