EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras.

Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day.

Applicants should bring their resume and also if applicable, their transcripts, proof of military discharge or disability rating, two forms of ID, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, a Schedule A letter and contact information for a former or current supervisor.