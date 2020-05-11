El Paso VA partners with Armed Services Blood Program to meet ongoing needs for blood donations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso VA Health Care System has partnered with the Armed Services Blood Program to host a blood drive on Thursday, May 21 to assist the ongoing needs for blood donations.

Healthy individuals are encouraged to Share Their Health by Rolling Up Their Sleeves, a release said.

Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood can visit the El Paso VA’s official Facebook page where a link is posted to schedule an appointment. Although appointments are highly encouraged to avoid long wait times, they are not required.

The blood drive will be staffed and run by the Armed Services Blood Program who will provide all furnishings and supplies.

“We invite everyone who is healthy and able to join us to support this wonderful cause. Donating blood is a painless process that takes a matter of minutes and can mean the difference between someone living or dying” said Michael Amaral, Director for the El Paso VA Health Care System. “This is a chance for my fellow Veterans to help other Veterans and the community during this critical time.”

According to a release, in compliance with the First Army Division West Commanding General’s guidance for all personnel visiting Fort Bliss property, face coverings will be required for all donor participants and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced. Additional eligibility requirements to donate blood can be found by visiting militaryblood.dod.mil.