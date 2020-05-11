El Paso VA partners with Armed Services Blood Program to meet ongoing needs for blood donations

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso VA Health Care System has partnered with the Armed Services Blood Program to host a blood drive on Thursday, May 21 to assist the ongoing needs for blood donations.

Healthy individuals are encouraged to Share Their Health by Rolling Up Their Sleeves, a release said.

Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood can visit the El Paso VA’s official Facebook page where a link is posted to schedule an appointment. Although appointments are highly encouraged to avoid long wait times, they are not required.

The blood drive will be staffed and run by the Armed Services Blood Program who will provide all furnishings and supplies.

“We invite everyone who is healthy and able to join us to support this wonderful cause. Donating blood is a painless process that takes a matter of minutes and can mean the difference between someone living or dying” said Michael Amaral, Director for the El Paso VA Health Care System. “This is a chance for my fellow Veterans to help other Veterans and the community during this critical time.”

According to a release, in compliance with the First Army Division West Commanding General’s guidance for all personnel visiting Fort Bliss property, face coverings will be required for all donor participants and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced.  Additional eligibility requirements to donate blood can be found by visiting militaryblood.dod.mil.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020"

First time in 48 years husband unable to see wife on mothers day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First time in 48 years husband unable to see wife on mothers day"

Legislative Budget Board member Mary González looks into funding challenges caused by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Budget Board member Mary González looks into funding challenges caused by COVID-19"

State of Texas: The long term impact of COVID-19 on colleges, jobs and groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: The long term impact of COVID-19 on colleges, jobs and groceries"

Reinstating rules could add hurdle to claim unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reinstating rules could add hurdle to claim unemployment"

COVID-19 outbreaks hit Texas meatpacking plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 outbreaks hit Texas meatpacking plants"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz