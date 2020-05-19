El Paso VA invites public to donate blood to meet ongoing needs amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In order to meet the ongoing needs for blood donation, the El Paso VA Healthcare System has partnered with the Armed Services Blood Program to host a blood drive on Thursday, May 21.

Healthy individuals are invited to ‘Share Their Health by Rolling Up Their Sleeves.’ Anyone interested in donating blood can visit the El Paso VA’s official Facebook page to schedule an appointment.

According to a release, the El Paso VA decided to support this effort after determining this action would not negatively impact Veteran care. The blood drive will be staffed and run by the Armed Services Blood Program who will provide all furnishings and supplies.

“We invite everyone who is healthy and able to join us to support this wonderful cause. Donating blood is a painless process that takes a matter of minutes and can mean the difference between someone living or dying” said Michael Amaral, Director for the El Paso VA Health Care System. “This is a chance for my fellow Veterans to help other Veterans and the community during this critical time.”

In compliance with the First Army Division West Commanding General’s guidance for all personnel visiting Fort Bliss property, face coverings will be required for all donor participants and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced. 

Additional eligibility requirements to donate blood can be found by visiting militaryblood.dod.mil.

