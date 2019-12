EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Smoke was seen coming out of the second floor of the El Paso VA at 5001 North Piedras Street.

The VA was evacuated due to the reports of smoke from the mental health unit, according to VA officials. The clinic was reopened at about 12:15 p.m. after firefighters gave VA officials the “all clear.”

No injuries were reported and there is no damage of note.