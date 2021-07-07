El Paso United Family Resiliency Center to host second Luminaria Drive-Thru in remembrance of August 3rd

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the two-year mark of August 3rd approaches, the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) will once again host the August 3rd Remembrance “Luminaria Drive-Thru” at Ascarate Park.



FRC is a program of United Way of El Paso that aims to unite El Pasoans in honoring those lost and send love to those deeply impacted by the tragedy.



The commemoration will be lined with brightly lit luminarias, intended to allow guests to remember together but safely at a distance.

Similar to last year, as cars drive through the park, they’ll be able to reflect and commemorate with the sounds and melodies of local musicians spread across the park.



In addition, 23 skylights will light the Cesar Chavez Border Highway along Ascarate Park in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3rd, 2019. The luminaria pathway will symbolize the community’s road toward a resilient future. Our Luminaria Remembrance Drive-thru will take place the nights of July 30th and 31st from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Visitors of the Luminaria Drive-Thru may enter the park through Ascarate’s main gate entrance for free.



For safety, only vehicles such as cars, motorcycles and/or bicycles will be permitted to enter the park. No pedestrians will be allowed.

For more information you can visit elpasounitedfrc.org/loveforelpaso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.