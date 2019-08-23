El Paso TxDOT office may be under investigation: El Paso Times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso TxDOT office may be under a criminal investigation, according to an article by our media partners at the El Paso Times.

Back in May, the Times requested communications that included former district engineer Bob Bielek and former director of operations Ken Barnett.

TxDOT challenged the inquiry and asked for a review of the information by the Texas Attorney General’s Office on whether it could be withheld.

The attorney general sent back a letter saying it objects to the disclosure of information because it would interfere with a pending criminal investigation.

KTSM spoke with Times reporter Aaron Montes who broke the story. Watch above to hear what he had to say.