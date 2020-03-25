El Paso truck driver says he has been self-isolating his whole career

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man who drives trucks long haul for a living just got home after a month of being on the road as the demand for food continues to grow.

Raul Najera stays in touch with his family through FaceT ime and by sending videos from his stops along the way.

It’s something many families are just now learning to do as they are asked to stay home.

“We don’t really talk to many people our job is very lonely,” said Raul Najera, a long-haul truck driver.

Najera only interacts with people at truck stops and when he picks up and drops off loads . His This is still worrisome to his family as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“Now I have to worry about him, you know, even just his regular days,” said Denisse Najera, Raul’s Daughter. “He’s a very outgoing person, he sparks a conversation with even the gas station clerk so he has to kind of pull back a little more.”

​ Something Najera said he’s trying hard to do.

“We’re not talking to anybody, we are not touching the freight, we are just opening the back doors of our trucks, of our trailers and not touching any freight,” said Raul Najera.

Najera said he even found ways to make his own hand sanitizer out of aftershave in an effort to prevent spreading any germs.

“Our part is not to get contaminated and spread it around because I can be here in El Paso today and I can be, in three days, New York or California,” said Raul Najera. ​

He heads out again in a week but this time he will hang two American flags in his windows. They are flags he cut out of a newspaper after 9-11 when there was a shortage of flags.

“After 9-11 everyone wanted to show their flags and they ran out. Same as what’s going on with things that we’re buying,” said Raul Najera.

He said it gives him hope as he sets out to bring Americans the supplies they are running out to buy now.

Raul’s family said their advice for people having to spend time away from their loved ones is to do what they have always done, send videos and pictures and call as often as you can.

They said many people are now experiencing what a trucker’s life is like firsthand.