El Paso to pay tribute to George Floyd Monday night

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Dee Margo has requested Interstate 10 and ONE San Jacinto to be lit crimson and gold on Monday night, June 8, in remembrance of George Floyd.

“Tonight, June 8, 2020, El Paso will be lit in crimson and gold in honor of George Floyd,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “These lights will shine as a symbol that racism and hate have no place in El Paso, and we stand in solidarity with cities across the country.”

According to a release, Mr. Floyd’s final interment will be on Tuesday, June 9 in Houston, TX.

Floyd was a graduate of Jack Yates High School and its colors are crimson and gold.