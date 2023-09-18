EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During its annual conference in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) announced it has selected El Paso as the host for its 2024 conference.

“OWAA says its conference brings more than 220 attendees together, 72 percent of who are world-class, vetted outdoor media.”

“Attending media include writers, photographers, bloggers, podcasters, videographers and more, who come together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties to learn, connect and discover all outdoor offerings of the local hosts.” said OWAA in a press release.

El Paso’s event will be Sept. 20 through 22, 2024. The conference will be held at the downtown El Paso Convention Center.

In its nearly 100 years, OWAA has held two previous conferences in McAllen, Texas, but this is the first time the event will come to El Paso.

For more information on this event, click here: 2024 Conference – Outdoor Writers Association of America (owaa.org).