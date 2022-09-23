EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festival of Chariots is an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition that will be held across Downtown El Paso beginning of October.

You will be able to enjoy the immersive experience of colors, aromas and tastes of India on Saturday, October 8 at 401 East Main Street in Downtown El Paso.

The festival gets its name from the headlining event – a parade of chariots, also known as Ratha Yatra, that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at the parking lot located at Campbell Street and Mills Avenue.

The parade will proceed down Mills to Oregon Street and then Main Street before ending back at the parking lot at Campbell and Mills.





“We are also excited to partner with Chalk the Block to offer El Pasoans a weekend of fun, culture and art,” said festival organizer Madhi Nair.

You will be able to try out vegetarian Indian meals, shop for traditional jewelry, textiles and piritual literature as well as listen to authentic Indian music.

The event will also include an Ayurvedic tent, Vedic astrology reading and a meditation booth.

You will also be able to have your body painted with henna at the event.

The activities, food and performances are all free to the public.

Ratha Yatra celebration goes back thousands of years back and is one of the most celebrated events in India as an important element of Hare Krishna expression.

