EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Court documents reveal 16-year-old Jasmine Adame intended to reportedly steal marijuana from accused 23-year-old Cesar Roa which resulted in her death.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police were dispatched to the 14300 block of Coyote Trail where Adame was found deceased near an alleyway with a gunshot wound to her head. Roa has since been arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center in connection to the murder and drug-related charges.

Officials further investigated the incident, revealing that Adame communicated with Roa through social media on Feb. 16 and arranged a plan to purchase marijuana. Roa was then identified as the shooter who fired a 9mm handgun and struck Adame that same night, according to court documents.

Roa also reportedly sold illicit narcotics to an undercover police officer, which revealed Roa’s physical description, vehicle including physical details, and modus operandi. Social media was also used by investigators in order to put together a timeline for the murder, according to court documents.

Documents also state that bullet casings near the alleyway where Adame was found have been used to identify the handgun that was used the night of the murder with the use of a search warrant at Roa’s residence. The search warrant also revealed a total amount of 127 grams of THC in the residence.