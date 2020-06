EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso teen reported missing last Wednesday after stealing her mother’s BMW has now been located.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Mya Nailah McClellan, 16, has been located in good health and was reunited with her family.

As previously reported. McClellan was last seen Wednesday June 10 at her home.

Investigators said she borrowed her mother’s four-door silver BMW 328i and left to get food but never returned.