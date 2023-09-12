EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 15-year-old boy from El Paso who was last seen in January has been reported missing, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Aelvin Zuniga, 15, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Zuniga is described to be 5-feet-7, 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Zuniga’s whereabouts should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400.