El Paso teen killed while trying to cross I-10 in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A teenager from El Paso was killed when he was struck on Interstate 10 near Mesquite, New Mexico, the state police said.

Andrew Gutierrez, 18, died after being hit by a 2009 Jeep Cherokee on I-10 West at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning, a news release from the New Mexico State Police said.

Police said Gutierrez ran into the road for an unknown reason and suffered fatal injuries from the crash. He died at the scene, police said.

Charges are not pending against the driver, who was not injured in the crash, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.