El Paso tax rate going up after County Commissioners approve new rate for UMC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The taxes for El Paso property owners will now be going up.

The El Paso County Commissioners approved a property tax rate increase for the county hospital district.

Now an owner of a $100,000 home will have to pay about $16 more a year.

The increased tax rate will help add about $10 million dollars more for the hospital district, while also raising wages for some staff.

“A one percent merit increases as well as raising the minimum wage for our lowest lower workers from $10 to $11, which is great news,” said University Medical Center spokesman Ryan Mielke. “It helps them compete it helps them make ends meet week in and week out.”

UMC gets approximately 65,000 to 70,000 visits to the emergency room each year.