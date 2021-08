EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Tax Office will soon reopen for in-person services, according to the City of El Paso.

A post on the city’s Facebook page said the office will open back up on September 1 with hours of operation set for Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call the office at (915) 212-0106 or visit the city’s website.