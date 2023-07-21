EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is planning a night that is sure to get any Star Wars fan excited.

The symphony will screen the original “Star Wars” movie, now considered the fourth in the series and retitled “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The Oscar-winning musical score will be performed live to the film.

The concert will be led by conductor James O. Welsch.

Fans will be able to experience the “scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience” when “Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the historic Plaza Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27 via www.ticketmaster.com, at the Plaza Theatre Box Office or (915) 532-3776.

More information at www.epso.org.

The “Star Wars: Film Concert Series” is produced under license by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox and Warner/Chappell Music.