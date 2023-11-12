EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) will be holding string auditions at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall at the University of Texas at El Paso.

The auditions are for the following positions:

Concertmaster

Section violin

Section viola

Section Cello

Should any position be filled by a current member of the EPSO, the resulting vacancy(s) may be filled at these auditions, according to EPSO.

Audition applications, which are due by January 26, 2024, and requirements/music can be downloaded at www.epso.org.

A $50 application fee will be required to guarantee an audition. You may either fill in your credit/debit card information on the application form or mail a check with your application. Your credit/debit card will be charged, or your check will be cashed if you fail to attend auditions, according to EPSO.

You can mail your check at P.O. Box 180 El Paso, Texas 79942.

Additionally, EPSO says that travel allowance for services performed at the Abraham Chavez

Theatre/Plaza Theater or any other venue within El Paso County for musicians who reside outside El Paso County, and more than thirty miles from the Plaza Theater is as follows: $10 per day on which a service takes place.

For more information, contact El Paso Symphony Personnel Manager Leann Isaac at (915) 637-8144.