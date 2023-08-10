Bohuslav Rattay, music director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra. Photo courtesy of EPSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) is presenting its 2023-2024 season titled “Symphonic Superheroes.”

The 93rd season celebrates symphonic music and its legendary composers, according to a news release sent by EPSO.

Throughout the season, EPSO will be performing music by greats like Mozart, Shostakovich, Richard Strauss, Debussy, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and John Williams to name a few.

The season also brings arts community together through varied collaborations with El Paso Opera, El Paso Pro-Musica, the University of Texas at El Paso Music Department and Choral Union.

EPSO begins the season Saturday, Sept. 9 with a gala at the El Paso Country club including dinner and dancing to “Music through the Decades,” and a collaboration with the El Paso Opera “Mozart in the Moonlight” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

The classical series will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23 in the historic Plaza Theatre featuring pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21.

On Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21 a meeting of superheroes will be held with the music of John Williams and Richard Strauss.

The Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2 concerts celebrate the sparkling sounds of the holidays “Broadway style,” a treat for the entire family featuring the joyful voices of the UTEP Choral Union and soprano Katie Travis.

Travis is an award-winning singer/actor best known for playing Christine Daae in The Phantom of The Opera throughout North America.

Additionally, EPSO is announcing the Star Wars: A New Hope Live in Concert on Oct. 7 at the Plaza Theatre. EPSO will perform Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score to the complete film.

EPSO will also start the new year with the annual El Paso Pro-Musica collaboration and “Fantastic Classics” featuring Debussy’s evocative La Mer and Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin & Piano featuring violinist Kurt Nikkanen and pianist Maria Asteriadou.

Beethoven’s and Tchaikovsky’s 6th symphonies are the main attraction in February. The April classical concerts end our 93rd season in spectacular form with music by Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, Debussy and Prokofiev in “Tone Poems in Concert.”

Season tickets are available through the El Paso Symphony Orchestra by calling (915) 532-3776.

Season ticket prices (6 classical concerts) are as it follows: $246, $210, $183, $102, $72 plus fees.

Discounts for the season tickets are: 20% seniors and active military, 30% educators and 50% students.

Single tickets for classical concerts will go on sale Friday, Sept. 1. Individual prices are $49, $44, $37, $23, and $17 plus fees.

Student tickets for $9 and $12 plus fees are available. Tickets may be purchased at epso.org, ticketmaster.com or by calling the EPSO office (915) 532-3776.