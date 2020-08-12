El Paso surpasses 17,000 virus cases; 3 new deaths reported

News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This morning the El Paso Department of Health is reporting 274 additional virus cases along with three new deaths.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 male in  his 40s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 male in his 80s

The death toll in the borderland is now at 310.

As of today, virus cases are at 17,210, and 4,241 of those remain active while 12,551 patients are designated as having recovered from the virus.

There are currently 185 patients hospitalized, 67 in the ICU, and 40 are on ventilators.

For a closer look at COVID-19 data in El Paso County, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Council OKs lease for Butterfield Trail Golf Course

Wife of man shot by EPPD speaks out

Mayor Margo requests City Manager, City Attorney defer annual merit-based raises

UPDATE: Numbers clarified; El Paso Department of Health reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, 215 new cases

El Paso party leaders react to Biden VP pick

7-day positivity rate reaches new record in Texas

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link