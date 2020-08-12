El Paso surpasses 17,000 virus cases; 3 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This morning the El Paso Department of Health is reporting 274 additional virus cases along with three new deaths.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 80s

The death toll in the borderland is now at 310.

As of today, virus cases are at 17,210, and 4,241 of those remain active while 12,551 patients are designated as having recovered from the virus.

There are currently 185 patients hospitalized, 67 in the ICU, and 40 are on ventilators.

For a closer look at COVID-19 data in El Paso County, click here.