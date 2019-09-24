El Paso Sunrise a novel now available worldwide showcasing the sun city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A book titled El Paso Sunrise is now available all over the world. Author Louis Bodnar says the inspiration for the book came from the breathtaking views of El Paso.

Bodnar describes the novel as a psychological and political thriller that’s also a grand love story.

“The places the feelings and the whole ora of El Paso,” said Bodnar.

Bodnar says the cover of the book came from the view he had in his back yard when he moved to El Paso from Oklahoma City to practice law.

“You could see the entire El Paso skyline all the way into the infinity of Juarez, and it was the most beautiful view that I’ve ever had in my life,” said Bodnar.

The book is fiction but incorporates storylines from Bodnar’s real-life experiences from practicing law in El Paso for 15 years.

“I was heavily involved in the El Paso legal life, so I combined that with my love of El Paso to fashion a novel out of it,” said Bodnar.

The books worldwide release comes as El Paso remains under a negative spotlight following the Wal-mart shooting. Bodnar hopes his novel shows the world El Paso in a positive light and inspires El Pasoans to remember the beauty.

“They need to feel good about their city,” said Bodnar.

The original manuscript for the novel was too long so it was split into two separate books. El Paso Sunset will be coming out in 2020.

If you are interested in getting a copy of El Paso Sunrise, Louis Bodnar will be doing a book signing at the Barns In Nobel at the Fountains of Farrah. From 10 am until 2 pm on Tuesday,