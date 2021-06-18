El Paso Sun City Pridefest Block Party returns this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pride Month festivities are still underway and many more are planned not just for June, but for the rest of the summer.



On Saturday (June 19), the 15th annual El Paso Sun City Pridefest Block Party will take place at Raves Club located at 6816 Commerce Ave from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Officials said the block party is an 18 and over event that will feature headlining performances, local vendors, food trucks, and some new amenities for guests to enjoy. That includes two stages for performers, indoor and outdoor, a VIP section which is already booked.



The event’s lineup will have drag show performances, including Alexis Mateo from RuPaul’s Drag Race. El Paso’s DJ Johnny Kage will also perform at the event.



The block party is one of many events to make its return after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.



Carlos Salais, Co-Director of the event with El Paso Sun City Pride, said it’s time for El Pasoans to start reunifying as one, and what better way to start to do that while supporting the LGBTQ+ community, “Right now the best that we can do is try to move forward as normal as we can but of course with those precautions that we need to follow. LGBTQI and pride is basically about acceptance, and what have to accept and respect each other.”



COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines will be followed and hand sanitizing stations will also be available at the block party.



There are still general admission tickets available and you can purchase HERE.



El Paso Sun City Pride has more planned events throughout the rest of the summer, and will provide updates on its website epsuncitypride.org.



