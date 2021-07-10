El Paso Summer Musical Theatre Intensive performs ‘Godspell’ musical this weekend

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook: EP Summer Musical Theatre Intensive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Summer Musical Theatre Intensive is making its return this weekend with a free show for community members to enjoy.

A production of the 1971 Broadway musical “Godspell” will be presented by the theatre group Saturday and Sunday at Keystone Heritage Park (4200 Doniphan) starting at 6:30 p.m.

The show kicked off July 8, and organizers shared over 100 El Pasoans supported the show the past couple of nights to see the talented group of kids perform the musical.

The amphitheater at Keystone Heritage Park seats 150-160 people with chairs and bench seating provided.

There is free on-site parking and public restrooms are available.

Organizers said the show runs approximately 2 hours with intermission.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Former Las Chamanas vocalist get to tell story of "Transfronterizx"

El Paso DA's office pushes back on 'scrutiny' over young hires

Village Medical Clinic opens inside Walgreens

Resident recalls waking up to flames outside her Northeast apartment

Khalid to release new single at Virgin Galactic launch

Investigation after man found dead in Socorro

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner