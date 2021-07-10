El Paso Summer Musical Theatre Intensive performs ‘Godspell’ musical this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Summer Musical Theatre Intensive is making its return this weekend with a free show for community members to enjoy.
A production of the 1971 Broadway musical “Godspell” will be presented by the theatre group Saturday and Sunday at Keystone Heritage Park (4200 Doniphan) starting at 6:30 p.m.
The show kicked off July 8, and organizers shared over 100 El Pasoans supported the show the past couple of nights to see the talented group of kids perform the musical.
The amphitheater at Keystone Heritage Park seats 150-160 people with chairs and bench seating provided.
There is free on-site parking and public restrooms are available.
Organizers said the show runs approximately 2 hours with intermission.
