El Paso students participated in Remembrance of 9/11 event on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local students and community members came together Saturday morning in Northeast El Paso to remember and honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The VFW Auxiliary Post hosted a two-part community event for Remembrance of 9/11 where students from elementary, middle and high schools in our area participated.

Participants painted “patriotic remembrance rocks” and “hid” the rocks at Old Glory on Diana and Veterans Park on Saturday.

The post said it hopes to see this event expand to more schools and reach more people.

